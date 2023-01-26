Real Madrid to sign left-back Garcia after player demands agents prioritise Santiago Bernabeu offer over Inter & Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid are expected to close the signing of Fran Garcia in the coming months on a cut-rate deal that would bring the left-back in this summer.

Deal worth €5 million

Former Real Madrid academy player

Demanding Madrid transfer over other options

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rayo Vallecano left-back is expected to make a return to the Santiago Bernabeu after leaving the club in 2020. Real Madrid maintained 50% of his rights when they sold him three years ago, enabling them to now bring the player in for just €5 million, according to AS.

Real Madrid originally wanted to sign the player and loan him back to Rayo, but La Liga rules prevent them from doing so. For now, a verbal agreement followed by an official transfer in June seems the most likely course of action.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan have also expressed interest in Garcia and would be able to pay more. But the player insists he wants to return to the club where he spent his youth years. It would be Real Madrid's first signing for the 2023-24 season.

The move could also mark the beginning of the end of Ferland Mendy's tenure at Real Madrid. Although the French left-back is a regular for Carlo Ancelotti, he reportedly isn't a favourite of the manager, and could exit soon if his playing time is reduced.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Garcia has made it no secret that he wants to fight for his spot in Madrid's XI, telling AS last year: "My dream would be to return, I wish I could have that opportunity. But right now I have to focus on my current team. I will give everything on the field as I’ve done before."

WHAT NEXT FOR GARCIA? The left-back will finish the season at Rayo Vallecano before completing a summer switch to Madrid in June.