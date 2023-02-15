Real Madrid-linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent drops transfer hint in update on Napoli star's future

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugheli, revealed that the winger has not received a new contract offer amid widespread interest.

Kvaratskhelia yet to sign new deal

Real Madrid among those interested

Kvara will not sign for another Italian club

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli and Kvaratskhelia are yet to enter discussions over a new deal despite the winger's excellent form this year. Real Madrid, among others, are rumoured to want the 21-year-old. Still, Jugheli stressed that Kvaratskhelia has no plans to leave Napoli anytime soon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to CalicoNapoli, Jugheli said "there is a lot of interest from other clubs" but cautioned that "Kvara, however, is only thinking about winning the Scudetto and Napoli's matches in the Champions League."

The agent reassured also assured fans that "Kvaradona" would never play for another Italian club: "He loves being there. He told me that in terms of football in Italy he sees himself only in Naples. He will never play for any other Italian club, apart from Napoli. He feels in Naples as at home."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has been one of Europe's breakout stars this year, with 18 goal involvements in Serie A. His success inevitably led to some transfer rumours - but he is keen to keep them quiet at least until the summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? The winger seems set to stay at Napoli for now, although there will always be uncertainty until he pens a long-term deal.