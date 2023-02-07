Real Madrid legend Raul rejects offer to succeed Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager

Raul Gonzalez has reportedly turned down the offer to succeed Jesse Marsch at Leeds United in favour of continuing at Real Madrid Castilla.

Leeds sacked Marsch after a winless run

Approach Raul to take up the vacant position

Madrid legend declined to take charge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites parted ways with Marsch on Monday after a seven-game winless run in the Premier League, which included a dismal defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out. According to AS, Leeds approached Raul to take charge at Elland Road following Marsch's exit. However, the Real Madrid Castilla manager is understood to have declined the offer as he thinks 'the timing is not ideal'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 45-year-old is settled at his boyhood club and does not want to leave the Spanish capital in the middle of the season. His Castilla side are currently fighting a promotion battle in the Primera Federacion as they sit in second spot with 42 points from 22 matches. Madrid officials made it clear they were not in favour of him leaving amidst current circumstances, which further convinced Raul to continue with his present role.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also mentions that Raul harbours the ambition to lead the senior side in the future, and with Carlo Ancelotti's future being debated after the recent loss to Mallorca, the former Los Blancos skipper prefers to patiently wait in the wings. He was also approached by several Bundesliga and Spanish teams in the summer but decided to stay put.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

LaLiga

WHAT NEXT for LEEDS & RAUL? Leeds continue their hunt for a new manager with Carlos Coberan, former coach Marcelo Bielsa, and Andoni Iraola leading the race. Meanwhile, Raul will return to the dugout when Castilla take on Cordoba on Saturday.