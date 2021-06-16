Real Madrid confirm Sergio Ramos departure after 16 years at Santiago Bernabeu

The 35-year-old will depart the Spanish capital at the end of the month after a trophy-laden spell in which he attained iconic status

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid after 16 years with Los Blancos, the club have confirmed.

The club have announced a press conference will be held on Thursday to bid farewell to the veteran defender.

The centre-back's contract expires at the end of June, and although there had been reports the club were willing to give him an extension if he accepted a pay cut, he has now decided to depart.

What has been said?

The 35-year-old has decided to leave Santiago Bernabeu after a remarkable and trophy-laden spell at the club.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid announces that tomorrow, Thursday 17 June, at 12:30 pm, an act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held, which will be attended by our president Florentino Perez.

"Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference."

How many games did Ramos play last season?

The Spain international made 21 appearances in all competitions for Madrid in the 2020-21 season as his side finished second in La Liga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The Madrid captain was kept out of action for large spells of the campaign due to injuries. He scored two goals in La Liga and another two in the Champions League.

How long has he been at Madrid?

Ramos joined the capital club from Sevilla in 2005. He has played over 670 games for the club and won five Liga titles and the Champions League four times.

Where will he go next?

It is not yet known where Ramos will move to. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked, but he could still stay in La Liga as his former team, Sevilla, are also said to have offered him a five-year deal.

