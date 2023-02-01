Real Betis vs FC Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE updates

Barcelona look to increase the gap at the top of the table when they face Real Betis

Real Betis smashed a late winner in their previous encounter against Getafe to achieve maximum points as they look to change their fortunes after a series of defeats. And Manuel Pelligrini’s side would look to take revenge for their defeat against Barcelona who knocked them out of the Spanish Super Cup on penalties.

Although the Spanish side’s La Liga form could be a point of concern for Pelligrini, a win against the La Liga leaders could boost their confidence.

Los Verdiblancos are also competing for the Champions League spot as they are seeded sixth in the table 3 points behind Atletico Madrid with a crucial game in hand.

Like their opposition, Barcelona managed to gather maximum points in their last match with a narrow 1-0 victory. The Catalan giants are leading the La Liga table and could increase the gap to 8 points at the top of the table.

Xavi’s men’s exceptional domestic form has been the reason for their 13-game winning streak, a record they would want to increase against Betis.

The Spanish heavyweights will also see star-striker Robert Lewandowski return to action after serving his ban which could bolster their chances of winning the fixture against Betis and continue their gallop towards their first La Liga title under Xavi.

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona probable line-ups

Real Betis XI (4-2-3-1): Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Rodriguez, Carvalho; Henrique, Fekir, Rodri; Iglesias

FC Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

Real Betis vs FC Barcelona LIVE updates

FC Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

The Catalan giants continue their gallop toward their first La Liga title in four years as they host Sevilla on the 6th of February. The Blaugrana then travel to El Madrigal to face Villareal on the 13th of February before locking horns with Manchester United at home in the Europa League on the 16th of February.