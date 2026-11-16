Real Betis right-winger Jose Antonio Morante stays on Chelsea transfer radar with £25m release clause after rejecting summer approach

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Chelsea are continuing to monitor 19-year-old Real Betis right-winger Jose Antonio Morante despite seeing an initial transfer approach rebuffed during the summer window. The Spanish club responded to that enquiry by tying the teenager down to a fresh contract running until June 2030 that includes a £25 million release clause.

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Blues track teenage Spanish champion

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Stamford Bridge chiefs are keeping close tabs on Morante's development after he broke into the senior ranks in Seville this year. West London officials first made contact during the summer window following his standout displays in Spain's UEFA European Under-19 Championship triumph. Although that initial approach was rejected, the Premier League side could return as they continue targeting Europe's brightest emerging prospects.

Versatile winger prioritises Andalusian breakthrough

Long regarded as a future star within the Spanish youth setup, the 19-year-old attacker operates primarily on the right flank while remaining equally comfortable deployed on the left wing. His rapid rise at international level has since been followed by a senior La Liga debut and his maiden goal in Spain's top flight.

Despite his growing reputation attracting interest from England, the report notes that the youngster remains fully focused on succeeding with his boyhood Andalusian club. Betis have placed their faith in his potential by extending his stay until 2030, though his £25m buyout fee leaves the door open for a future move.

Bullfighting heritage provides unique backdrop

While the young forward makes his living evading defenders, he is the son of renowned 47-year-old matador Jose Antonio Morante de la Puebla - dubbed the 'King of the Bullfighters' - who required a two-hour operation in April after suffering a four-inch rectal wound, sphincter damage and a perforated rectum from an 80-stone bull named Clandestino at Seville's Maestranza arena two weeks after coming out of retirement.

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Reflecting on the ordeal, his father admitted: "I had a rather rough night. It's the one that has hurt me the most. I was in immense pain and also very afraid because I thought I was bleeding. I feared it might have reached my guts. When I got to the infirmary and saw the bleeding was slight, I relaxed, but it did hurt a great deal."

Substitute outings yield maiden goal

Away from his family's fame, the teenage winger has focused on making an impact in La Liga this season, scoring once across two top-flight substitute appearances so far. He needed just four minutes on the pitch to net his side's fifth goal in October's 5-2 victory over Osasuna before playing 12 minutes in a 2-0 win against Elche in early November. Chelsea scouts will continue monitoring his progress in Seville.