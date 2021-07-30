Rashford to miss start of Manchester United season following shoulder surgery

The forward will undergo an operation to sort an ongoing problem that plagued him during the European Championships

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the start of the season after it was confirmed he will undergo shoulder surgery.

The England international has played with various niggles for the last two years and has been struggling with a muscle tear in his shoulder since November.

Following conversations between Rashford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and club staff it has been decided the best course of action is for him to have surgery.

What has been said?

United confirmed the decision in a statement issued on Friday.

It read: “Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury. He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

When could he be back?

He was due to report for pre-season training on Monday, having had three weeks off following his involvement with England in this summer’s European Championships.

He will now undergo the surgery and will have to fully recover and get back to full fitness before he can start again for Solskjaer’s side.

Rashford is likely to be sidelined for weeks with October being mentioned as a potential target return date.

Is this a problem for Solskjaer?

Rashford is one of United’s key players so to be without him for the first few weeks of the season is a blow for Solskjaer. However, the signing of Jadon Sancho has boosted United’s attacking line.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is capable of playing on the left and is more than capable of filling in for Rashford, while there is also Anthony Martial who can play down that flank, as can Daniel James.

Towards the end of the last campaign Paul Pogba also featured down the left wing, so Solskjaer has plenty of options to cover for Rashford while he recovers.

The United manager is also yet to make a decision on what happens with young attacker Anthony Elanga. The 19-year-old has impressed in pre-season and is capable of playing anywhere across the front three.

Should the decision to be made to keep him at the club instead of sending him on loan, he is another squad option for Solskjaer.

