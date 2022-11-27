Rashford responds to ‘idol’ Ronaldo leaving Man Utd as Portuguese superstar’s contract is torn up

Marcus Rashford has reacted to one of his “idols” leaving Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo having been released as a free agent.

All-time great released as a free agent

Former team-mate enjoyed working with him

Labelled it an "unbelievable experience"

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon dOr winner has seen his contract at Old Trafford torn up after criticising Premier League heavyweights in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Rashford admits it was an “unbelievable experience” to work with an all-time great on a daily basis and wishes the Portuguese well with whatever his future holds.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rashford, who is currently on World Cup duty with England, said of seeing an iconic team-mate sever ties with United: "It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is yet to make a decision on his next move, as he also graces the global showpiece in Qatar. Several options are set to be weighed up, with the Portugal captain being linked with clubs in England, America and Saudi Arabia.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo took in 54 appearances for United during his second spell with the club, scoring 27 goals, but moves on at 37 years of age after taking aim at current coach Erik ten Hag and an ownership group that are now looking to sell up.