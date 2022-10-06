Rashford hails 'unbelievable' Martial after pair link-up to help Man Utd past Omonia Nicosia

Marcus Rashford has admitted that he loves playing with Anthony Martial after the pair rescued Manchester United from Europa League embarrassment.

Red Devils went 1-0 down in Cyprus

Rashford and Martial introduced in second half

Both scored in 3-2 comeback

WHAT HAPPENED? The two young forwards showed exactly why so much fuss has been made about them when they came off the bench on Thursday evening. Rashford was involved in all three Manchester United goals, scoring twice and putting on an assist for Martial, a teammate with whom he shares a great relationship.

WHAT HE SAID: "He's a massive player he has been for a long time, when he's happy and at it, he's an unbelievable player," he told BT Sport after the game. "I've always enjoyed playing with him, it was nice to link up with him today, we'll be looking to do that more and more.

"We've both been injured, him a little longer than me, so it's nice to get minutes and for the second game in a row he's scored."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Rashford and Martial both fit and firing, it is an exciting time to be a Manchester United supporter. Fans will know exactly what they're capable of at their best and will be hoping to see more of that over the coming weeks and months.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD AND MARTIAL? Following such a productive run out in Europe, both players will be expecting to start against Everton on Sunday evening. They will be desperate to lead the Red Devils to the perfect Premier League response after last weekend's heavy derby day defeat.