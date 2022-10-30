'Completely different energy' - Rashford explains turnaround in form after scoring 100th Man Utd goal

Marcus Rashford said the huge change in "energy" at Manchester United has been key to his improved form after he scored his 100th goal for the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker scored the winner for Erik ten Hag's side as they beat West Ham 1-0 on Sunday to bring up his century for the Red Devils. Rashford spoke after the match about his improvement in form this season and what he thinks has changed for him at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think, to be honest, it's a completely different energy around the club and the training ground. That for a start puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now," he told Sky Sports. "That's something I struggle with at times, more mental things, not really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference. For us we have to try and get in the right headspace for every game. Too often last season I wasn't in the right space for games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd's win over West Ham extends the team's unbeaten run to eight matches and moves the Red Devils into fifth place in the table. Ten Hag's men are just a point behind Newcastle United in fourth and have a game in hand on the Magpies.

DID YOU KNOW? Rashford became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for United in all competitions and the first to reach that total since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are at Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday and must win by at least two goals to top Group E.