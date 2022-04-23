'It's not realistic' - Rangnick says Man Utd top four hopes effectively over after Arsenal defeat

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted the club's top-four hopes are all but gone after defeat against Arsenal on Saturday.

Rangnick's side fell 3-1 to the Gunners at Emirates Stadium and they now sit sixth in the Premier League.

Now six points behind fourth-place Arsenal and three behind fifth-place Tottenham despite playing more games, Man Utd's European hopes are fading fast.

What did Rangnick say about the top four?

"Pretty sure," Rangnick said when asked if the club's hopes of securing a Champions League spot are gone.

"For me even before the game it was not very likely but after today's result it is gone yes."

He continued: "There is a lot of work for sure. We knew that before the game. We showed what football we can play. Although we had to deal with the two early goals we still showed the attitude. There is nothing about the attitude of the players we should fault today."

'Improved display, disappointing result'

Rangnick went on to reflect on Man Utd's performance and, despite going behind 2-0 in the first half, the manager says he was largely pleased with his team's effort.

"I think we showed an improved performance but in the end a disappointing result," Rangnick said. "I think we bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances in both halves to score more goals.

"I thought the weak part of our performance today was we didn't defend well inside and around our box. I felt there were three very unlucky VAR decisions.

"For me, the Arsenal third was clearly offside. The second of Cristiano was not offside. We were not very happy with the VAR decisions today. An improved display but a disappointing result."

Man Utd had a chance to get back into the game as Bruno Fernandes stepped to the spot with a penalty kick.

However, the Portuguese star missed as Man Utd missed out on a chance to seize momentum and take something from the game.

"It would have helped us a lot if that had been the equaliser and probably would have changed the whole game," Rangnick said. "In the end, very unlucky for us."

