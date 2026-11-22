Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been overwhelmingly elected to Real Madrid's Board of Directors after receiving 99.5 per cent of the vote at the club's Extraordinary General Assembly. Joined by president Florentino Perez, the 22-time Grand Slam champion pledged to help keep Los Blancos at the pinnacle of world sport.
Nadal elected to Real Madrid board in landslide vote
Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has officially joined Real Madrid's Board of Directors after receiving 99.5 per cent of the votes at the club's Extraordinary General Assembly. Held both in person and online at Ciudad Real Madrid's basketball pavilion, the vote saw 1,704 of the 1,713 representative members back the appointment, with just four against and five abstentions.
Nadal received a standing ovation from attendees as his new role was ratified under Article 46 of the club's bylaws. An honorary member since 2011, the Spanish icon now steps directly into the governance of the club he has supported throughout his life.
Nadal vows to learn and contribute to global brand
Addressing the assembly, Nadal described the appointment as a proud milestone that deepens his lifelong bond with Los Blancos. He stressed his determination to serve the club with humility while helping preserve its status at the top of global sport.
"It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," Nadal said. "This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it connects me with family and friends to watch matches together. It's an immense joy and a great satisfaction. I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an infinite responsibility, and I take it on with the hope of learning and contributing so that this club continues to be the best in the world."
Perez hails sporting icon as 'one of our own'
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez led the tributes during the single-item assembly, praising Nadal's character both on and off the court alongside his 92 career titles, 22 Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups. Perez insisted the former world number one embodies the core values of the institution.
"Today is a very special day for our club and, personally, it is also very special for me as the president of Real Madrid," Perez stated. "And for us, there is something particularly special: Rafa is one of our own. He is an honorary member of Real Madrid, deeply feels these colours, and has always proudly expressed his madridismo."
Long-term commitment to Real Madrid's future
Perez expressed confidence that Nadal's presence on the board will help shape the club for future generations while protecting its identity and ambition. Nadal echoed that long-term vision as he closed his speech to applause from members.
"I will work to ensure that things continue as they are: a successful club that remains so for years to come," Nadal declared before signing off with "Hala Madrid!"
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.