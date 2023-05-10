Huge blow for AC Milan! Talisman Rafael Leao out of Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter after failing to recover from muscle injury

AC Milan have confirmed that Rafael Leao is not available for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter on Wednesday.

Leao a key player for AC Milan

Injured last weekend

Uncertain when he will return

WHAT HAPPENED? Leao has been dealing with a muscular injury since Saturday, and while he managed to return to partial training this week, he could not recover in time to play on Wednesday. He may also struggle to participate in the second leg, which is just six days after the first.

AC Milan have a few important playmakers, such as Brahim Diaz, but Leao is considered their most electric attacking talent and will be missed in the all-Italian semi-final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not all bad news, though, as it was reported earlier on Wednesday that Leao had agreed a new five-year contract with AC Milan amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has been imperious for Stefano Pioli's side over the last few years, playing a key role in last season's Scudetto win and becoming perhaps their most important asset this season, with 13 goals and 13 assists to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? It remains to be seen if the Portuguese forward will have recovered in time for the second leg next week, which he can only hope Milan take a lead into as he watches on from the sidelines.