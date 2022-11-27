News Matches
QUIZ! Can you name the Spain & Germany starting lineups from their 2010 World Cup semi-final?

GOAL
8:59 AM WAT 27/11/2022
Spain fans 2010 World Cup
Today, Spain and Germany meet for the first time in the World Cup since their semi-final showdown in 2010.

The history books remember Vicente del Bosque's charges as an all-conquering side that passed the opposition to death.

However, on that night in Durban they did not have it all their own way, with Germany creating several great chances on the counter in a nervy game.

Eventually, a certain curly-haired centre-back (there's your first clue) settled the game in the 73rd minute.

The question is, can you remember the other 21 players that started the semi-final as well as the six subs?

