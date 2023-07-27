'I'm questioning their heart' - Carli Lloyd criticizes 'flat' USWNT during 1-1 draw with Netherlands at the Women's World Cup

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd questioned the “heart” of the United States during their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, accusing them of being “flat”.

Defending champions fell behind

Captain helped to claim a point

Edging towards the knockout stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions were able to avoid defeat in their latest outing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup – preserving an unbeaten record that stretches back to 2011 – but they found the going tough at times. Manchester City’s Jill Rood fired the Dutch into a shock lead against the U.S., with a second-half spark needing to be found before American skipper Lindsey Horan restored parity in the 62nd minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lloyd was less than impressed by what she saw in the opening 45 minutes, telling FOX Sports at the interval: “I'm going to bring my Jersey bluntness. They look flat. I'm questioning their heart. I want to see more fight, more urgency.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USWNT showed that after the break, as they remain top of Group E and on course to reach the last 16. Lloyd graced four World Cups in her playing days, scoring a hat-trick in the 2015 final, and earned 316 caps over the course of a remarkable career.

WHAT NEXT? The United States will complete their group stage campaign against Portugal on August 1, with the real business then getting underway for Vlatko Andonovski’s side once they reach the knockout rounds.