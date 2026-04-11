Saudi media personality Walid Al-Faraj has urged Al-Hilal to be wary of Qatar’s Al-Sadd before their AFC Champions League meeting.

Al-Hilal will host Al-Sadd on Monday at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

In a tweet on his official X account, Al-Faraj cautioned the Blue Wave against complacency, stressing that Al-Sadd are treating the contest as a “historic match”.

The Saudi media personality wrote: “Warning: Qatar’s Al Sadd are preparing for a historic match against Al Hilal. If Al Hilal do not play against them as they do in finals, qualification will go to Al Sadd.”

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He added: “I warned you early on—the Boss will face a difficult and dangerous match against Simone Inzaghi’s side on Monday; the plan must be zero mistakes.”

Al-Hilal last won the competition in 2021 and have since lost one final and exited at the semi-final stage twice.