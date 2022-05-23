Putellas wins UEFA Women's Champions League best player as Henry scoops goal of the season title

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas has been named the UEFA Women's Champions League best player for 2021-22, while Lyon's Amandine Henry has scooped the Goal of the Season title.

Putellas won the award after inspiring Barca to glory in the 2020-21 season, and was equally impressive in the club's latest campaign as they reached a second successive final.

The Blaugrana were unable to retain the trophy after losing 3-1 to Lyon in the showpiece event, but Putellas has picked up a consolation prize in the form of her second Player of the Year accolade.

Why did Putellas win the award?

Putellas finished this season's competition as top scorer with 11 goals to her name, including Barca's solitary effort in the final.

The 28-year-old also recorded two assists to bring her up to a total of 13 goal involvements, more than any other player, and managed to find the net in eight of her 10 appearances in the latest edition of the Champions League.

Putellas hit over 30 goals across all competitions for Barca this term and will once again be a contender for the Ballon d'Or Feminin later this year, having won the award for the first time in 2021.

Henry lands best goal title

Lyon midfielder Henry landed Goal of the Season for her spectacular long-range strike against Barcelona, which set the French side on their way to victory in the final at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Henry's Lyon team-mate Selma Bacha was also recognised by UEFA as she was named Young Player of the Season, with the 21-year-old managing a competition high of eight assists.

