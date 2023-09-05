'Put it in the net!' - Prince Harry sends message to Lionel Messi after watching Inter Miami beat LAFC in MLS

Prince Harry was in attendance to watch Lionel Messi live in action for Inter Miami against LAFC in Los Angeles.

WHAT HAPPENED? While Messi did not find the back of the net in the match, he did manage to provide two assists as Inter Miami comfortably beat the hosts 3-1. A host of Hollywood A-listers and celebrities including Harry were present at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to get a glimpse of the soccer superstar. After the match, the former Royal was asked to share a message for Messi to which he jokingly replied, "One message for Messi? Put it in the net."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami are yet to lose a game since Messi arrived at the club in July. With Messi in their team, Gerardo Martino's men are unbeaten in 11 games now.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be next seen in action against Sporting KC on September 9.