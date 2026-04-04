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Bart DHanis

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PSV fans are calling en masse for the same substitution after a disastrous start: 'Take him off!'

PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
FC Utrecht
Eredivisie

PSV fans are watching the first twenty minutes of the potential title-deciding match between PSV and FC Utrecht in disbelief. In Eindhoven, the visitors were already leading 2-0 after just thirteen minutes, and one man in particular is being blamed for this.

Just before the match began, PSV announced that Armando Obispo had sustained an injury during the warm-up. Yarek Gasiorowski was named in the starting line-up in his place.


However, the Spanish defender has so far made a very poor impression on the fans of the Eindhoven club. Negative reactions to his performance are flooding in on social media.

Artem Stepanov and Gjivai Zechiël scored the two goals for the Utrecht side. The PSV centre-back looked particularly poor during FC Utrecht’s second goal. He stepped out far too eagerly when Stepanov headed the ball on, allowing Zechiël to run straight at goalkeeper Kovar.

Eredivisie
FC Utrecht crest
FC Utrecht
UTR
Telstar crest
Telstar
TEL
Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

“What an incomprehensible move by that Gasiorowski!” someone rants on X. “Take Gasiorowski off,” says another. “You can blame Perisic for this, but Gasiorowski doesn’t look good either,” says someone else.

“Why on earth is he coming off his line?” more comments read about the 22-year-old centre-back. “It’s completely wide open at the back,” the comments continue.

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