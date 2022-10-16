PSG vs Marseille : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG will be hoping to end their 3 game winless streak as they host Marseille

PSG will be hoping to end their run of 3 matches without a win with a strong performance when they host rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

As expected PSG had dominantly started the season scoring 5 goals or more in their opening 3 league games. However, since the international break, Les Parisiens have only won one game out of four.

They will face a tough task in the form of 4th-placed Marseille who have only lost once this season and boast the second-best defensive record in the league having conceded only 7 goals.

PSG vs Marseille confirmed lineups

PSG XI (4-33): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pereira, Bernat; Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Marseille (3-4-2-1): Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Bailly; Clauss, Veretout, Rongier, Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Sanchez

PSG vs Marseille LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

PSG will be facing newcomers AC Ajaccio who are amongst the relegation places at 18th spot on 22nd October, before hosting Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on 25th October. Then they will return to league action against 12th-placed Troyes at home on 29th October.