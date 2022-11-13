PSG vs Auxerre : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG aim to open the gap at top of Ligue1 table ahead of the World Cup break with a win against newcomers Auxerre

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for their eighth straight win in all competitions when they welcome newly-promoted Auxerre to Parc des Princes for Sunday afternoon's Ligue 1 clash.

The hosts presently leads the Ligue 1 table by two points over second-placed Lens this season, having dropped points in just two games.

The Parisian giants have yet to taste a defeat and are looking firmly in contention to add yet another French top-flight title to their storied domestic trophy cabinet, having dominated French football thoroughly over the last ten years or so.

PSG faced two tough opponents in their last two league games. They could only squeak past the likes of Troyes and Lorient by the narrowest of margins, despite having a truly world-class attacking firepower. But that only goes to show their unheralded ability to see out games.

In fact, this might just be the most balanced incarnation of PSG who not only has the best attack in France, but they are also tallying best metrics in terms of defensive stability alongside Lens.

Auxerre, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the Ligue 1 table, two points above the dreaded drop zone, and have fared well since their promotion to top-flight, but without consistency in their results.

They have collected four points from their last two games, including a hard-fought draw against Troyes and a dramatic 1-0 triumph against Ajaccio. So, they find themselves in a bit of ascendency at the moment. However, PSG's famed attack could prove too hot to handle for the visitors, who boast the third-worst goal difference in the division.

PSG vs Auxerre confirmed lineups

Paris Saint-Germain XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mukiele, Ramos, Mendes; Soler, Danilo, Veratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Auxerre XI (4-2-3-1): Costil; Joly, Jubal, Jeanvier, Mensah; Raveloson, Toure; Sinayoko, Sakhi, Autret; Niang

PSG vs Auxerre LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

After facing Auxerre in Ligue 1, Galtier and co will head into the enforced World Cup break. They will then resume domestic action against relegation-threatened Strasbourg on 28th December before a first versus second potential tie breaker against High-flying Lens on New Year's Eve.