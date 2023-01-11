PSG vs Angers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 with a win against Angers on Wednesday. The defending champions have a four-point advantage over second-placed Lens and have only been beaten once this season.
Angers are struggling at the bottom of the the standings with only two wins from 17 matches so far. They are on a disastrous run of nine back-to-back defeats and will be hoping for a miracle against the French champions.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
PSG vs Angers date & kick-off time
Game:
PSG vs Angers
Date:
January 11, 2023
Kick-off:
8:00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1:30am IST (Jan 12)
Venue:
Parc des Princes
Where to watch PSG vs Angers on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
The game will be on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
U.S.
beIN SPORTS
fuboTV
India
Sports 18 SD/HD
Jio TV
PSG squad and team news
Lionel Messi is set to return to the starting lineup after his World Cup triumph in Qatar. Neymar is also back from his suspension but Achraf Hakimi has picked up one due to accumulation of yellow cards. Kylian Mbappe will not feature either.
Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes remain sidelined due to injuries.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Ekitike, Neymar
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rico, Navas, Donnarumma
Defenders
Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele
Midfielders
Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches
Forwards
Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike
Angers team news and squad
Azzedine Ounahi is linked with several clubs for a move away in January and all eyes will be on him if he starts against PSG.
Several other players including Ilyes Chetti, Farid El Melali, Yan Valery, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Ibrahim Amadou and Halid Sabanovic have been reported to have missed training sessions leading up to the game and remain doubtful.
Angers predicted XI: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bernardoni, Zinga, Fofana, Borne
Defenders
Mendy, Doumbia, Šabanović, Blažič, Hountondji, Bamba, Camara, Chetti, Valery
Midfielders
Bentaleb, Boufal, Ounahi, Abdelli, Belkhdim, Capelle, Amadou, Bobichon, Bahoya, Taïbi, Kalla
Forwards
Diony, Salama, Sima, Ella, Hunou, Jakoliš, Thioub, Mbock