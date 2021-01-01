PSG remain in talks over Alli loan move as Tottenham seek replacement for England midfielder

The playmaker may be headed to Paris, but only if his current club agree to a deal and can bring in another player before transfer deadline day

are continuing discussions with over Dele Alli as the two sides hash out details over a loan deal, Goal can confirm.

Alli has been reported as a target for PSG for weeks, with the arrival of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino furthering links between the midfielder and the French giants.

Spurs and PSG have been in talks over a potential deal, which would be a loan for the rest of the season and would include a fee.

There would be no option to buy as part of that deal, with Spurs not willing to let go of Alli permanently at this time.

The midfielder himself has given his approval to the deal, having struggled to get regular games under Jose Mourinho in recent months.

Pochettino has approved as well, as the Tottenham boss is ready to reunite with his former player now that he has replaced recently-confirmed boss Thomas Tuchel as PSG manager.

The one hang-up currently is Tottenham, who will not sanction a deal without first finding a replacement.

Even so, PSG remain optimistic, with sources confirming to Goal that it is "not an easy deal, but always a possibility".

Alli has been with Tottenham since 2015, having signed for the club from MK Dons for an initial fee of £5 million ($6.9m) The 24-year-old midfielder has made 234 Spurs appearances, scoring 64 goals in all competitions.

However, this campaign he has struggled for regular game time, making only four appearances in the Premier League.

Alli's time with the club has coincided with a consistent, yet trophyless, run near the top of the Premier League that includes a trip to the 2018-19 final.

Spurs currently sit sixth in the Premier League ahead of a rematch from that Champions League final against this Thursday. As things stand, Tottenham are one point behind the Reds in the league, although they do have a game in hand on last year's Premier League champions.

PSG, on the other hand, are once again on top of , level on points with ahead of Sunday's visit to Lorient.