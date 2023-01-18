PSG keeper Keylor Navas wanted at Nottingham Forest to replace injured Dean Henderson

Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas with Dean Henderson sidelined with injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 36-year-old Costa Rican finds himself as the second choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. With his contract set to expire in June 2024, a host of clubs are exploring the option to sign him at a cut-price deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports, Nottingham Forest are monitoring Navas after Manchester United loanee, Henderson, suffered a thigh-strain last weekend in the win over Leicester City. With the keeper set to be ruled out until February, the club is keen to rope in Navas as a solution, despite having Wales international Wayne Hennessey as a backup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Previously, Marca reported that Al-Nassr are now exploring the option of putting a deal in place this week, with the Saudi Arabian outfit in need of another goalkeeper after seeing ex-Arsenal and Napoli shot-stopper David Ospina pick up an untimely elbow injury that may require surgery. The former Real Madrid star is also set to hold talks with Al-Nassr when PSG travel to Riyadh for an exhibition match against Ronaldo and a Saudi league select XI.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAVAS? The player remains keen to find a new club and would like his future to be resolved as soon as possible.