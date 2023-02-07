PSG fans 'were hard' on Neymar but he's shown 'no desire' to mend relationship, says Ultras president

Neymar has shown “no desire” to build bridges with PSG fans following a break down in their relationship, claims the president of an Ultras group.

Brazilian expressed desire to return to Barcelona

Eventually signed new contract in France

Some supporters will not forgive and forget

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international came in for criticism from those in the stands after expressing a desire to leave Parc des Princes and return to Barcelona. As the most expensive player on the planet, following a record-setting €222 million (£198m/$238m) transfer in 2017, Paris Saint-German were expecting greater loyalty from the South American. He has been subjected to terrace taunts and insulting banners, but the 31-year-old has also been accused of making no effort to restore his image after eventually staying put and committing to a new contract.

WHAT THEY SAID: Romain Mabille, head of the Collectif Ultras Paris, has told France Bleu Paris: “The road to redemption will be long. It's true, the banner that insults his mother, it's hard, we were hard. The fact is that people gave him so much love at the start. He is a player who walks on the emotional side, we could have had a relationship. There has been no desire from the club or from Neymar to restore the situation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar was whistled and jeered by PSG supporters after making a push for the exits, with even Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe coming in for similar treatment at various stages as their commitment to the collective cause in Paris was called into question.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Neymar, who has hit 117 goals for PSG through 169 appearances, is now tied to a contract through to 2025 and will be hoping to deliver a long-awaited Champions League crown to the French capital – which may go some way towards getting his critics back on side – before that deal comes to a close.