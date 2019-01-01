PSG announce Buffon departure
Gianluigi Buffon will leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract expires, the club have confirmed.
The Italian goalkeeper joined the French giants last year on a free transfer from Juventus, signing a one-year contract.
The 41-year-old made 25 appearances in all competitions as Thomas Tuchel's team won Ligue 1 but were beaten in the Coupe de France final and knocked out of the Champions League and Coupe de la Ligue early.
And it has now been announced that Buffon's contract will not be extended and he has played his last game for the club.
"Following joint discussions, Paris Saint-Germain and Gianluigi Buffon have agreed to not renew the legendary goalkeeper's contract which expires on 30 June 2019," a statement on the club's website read.
