Whether you are heading abroad on holiday and want to keep up with your local club, or you are just tired of your internet provider throttling your connection right before a crucial penalty kick, a top-tier VPN is a must-have for the modern football fan.

Just in time for the busiest part of the season, Proton VPN has announced its biggest transfer deal of the year: a massive 75% off its 2-year subscription. For a fraction of the regular cost, fans can upgrade their everyday browsing and streaming with full access to a premium network of 20,798 high-speed servers across 149 countries.

Here is why this Black Friday offer is the perfect time to add a world-class VPN to your starting lineup.

A Tactical Masterclass in Streaming and Privacy

Proton VPN

Unlike standard VPN providers that promise the world but fail to track back, Proton VPN operates with absolute transparency. The platform is fully open-source—meaning independent experts can VAR-check its code at any time. It operates under a strict, independently audited no-logs policy, ensuring your online activity is never tracked, stored, or sold to advertisers.

When you sign up for the premium tier, you unlock a massive advantage for your daily browsing:

Pace Down the Wing: There is nothing worse than the dreaded buffering circle in the 90th minute. Proton VPN offers unlimited bandwidth with absolutely no speed throttling, meaning you get elite performance for streaming live matches in high definition.

There is nothing worse than the dreaded buffering circle in the 90th minute. Proton VPN offers unlimited bandwidth with absolutely no speed throttling, meaning you get elite performance for streaming live matches in high definition. A Global Pitch: With servers in 149 countries, you can easily connect to your home country while travelling to ensure you never miss out on your usual sports coverage, punditry, and local content.

With servers in 149 countries, you can easily connect to your home country while travelling to ensure you never miss out on your usual sports coverage, punditry, and local content. The Ultimate Backline (Secure Core): For those who want guaranteed privacy, this feature acts as a sweeper for your data, routing your connection through privacy-friendly jurisdictions like Switzerland and Iceland before it reaches its destination.

For those who want guaranteed privacy, this feature acts as a sweeper for your data, routing your connection through privacy-friendly jurisdictions like Switzerland and Iceland before it reaches its destination. Show Ads the Red Card (NetShield): A built-in ad blocker that keeps annoying pop-ups off your screen, letting you read match reports and endlessly scroll through transfer rumours in peace.

Champions League Pedigree: The Swiss Connection

Proton VPN

Proton’s origin story is far from your typical tech startup. The brand was founded in 2014 by a team of scientists who met at CERN—the European research centre famous for inventing the World Wide Web. United by a shared belief that privacy is a fundamental human right, they launched Proton Mail, soon followed by Proton VPN, Proton Drive, and Proton Pass.

Today, Proton AG operates out of Switzerland, a country globally renowned for its long-standing culture of neutrality and having a defensive record when it comes to privacy laws that would make prime Maldini proud.

Most importantly, Proton operates as a public benefit company. Its mission to protect people's privacy is legally embedded into its corporate structure, not just a hollow marketing promise. It is the reason millions of users worldwide trust Proton to keep their internet speeds fast, their connections private, and their digital lives completely in their own hands.

Beat the Deadline

Proton VPN

A premium VPN is the best signing you can make for your everyday internet experience. Proton VPN’s Black Friday deal offers zero-compromise performance and privacy at the lowest price of the year.