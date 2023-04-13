Prospective Man Utd buyer withdraws bid and labels process 'a farce'

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn his offer to buy Manchester United, labelling the process "a farce."

Glazers conjure new bidding stage

Finnish e ntrepreneur withdraws

Bidders and former-players bemused

WHAT HAPPENED? Zilliacus pulled out of the bidding to buy United after the Glazer family extended the bidding process to include a third round, with a new deadline set for April 28. The 69-year-old Finn said the process gave "no respect" to the club, with profit being prioritised over the building of a competitive squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zilliacus took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to express his frustrations. "I have declined participation in a third bidding round for United. The bidding is turning into a farce, with Glazers giving no respect to the club. The delays will make it very difficult for any new owner to build a winning team for next season.

"Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim and myself all were ready to negotiate a deal to buy United. Instead Glazers chose to start a new round. I will not participate in a farce set up to maximise the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Those comments echo those of United legend and influential pundit, Gary Neville who slammed the decision to introduce a third round of bidding as "classless".

The remaining bidders, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are also reported to be baffled by the lack of transparency and communication in the sales process. The new stage will further frustrate fans desperate to see the back of the Glazer family and keen for a new owner to be installed in time for the summer transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? The sale of the club will no doubt be a hot topic tonight as fans head to Old Trafford for the Red Devils' Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla.