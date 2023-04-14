Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was unhappy with repeatedly being quizzed on potentially signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Bellingham likely to be the subject of a major transfer saga this summer, Man City have naturally been touted as a potential suitor. And following the news that Liverpool had cooled their interest in the England international, Guardiola was naturally asked about his side's chances of landing the midfield sensation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ahead of their clash with Leicester City on Saturday, Guardiola was asked about Bellingham with all eyes on the 19-year-old, to which he responded: "How many press conferences have you come here?

"You know the answer, it's not necessary, you have to prepare better," He added: "You come here prepare the questions knowing me which answer I will give to your question. Next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp conceded that certain things are simply 'not possible' for Liverpool heading into the summer transfer window, giving interested parties in Bellingham a huge boost with one club out of the running.

Borussia Dortmund are expected to stick to their asking price of around £120m for Bellingham, meaning City are one of few clubs who could likely afford the midfielder, with rivals Manchester United also interested.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM & MAN CITY? It feels more a case of 'when' and not 'if' Bellingham leaves Dortmund, but it remains unclear who will manage to win the race. City are instead focused on their current campaign, having put one foot in the Champions League semi-final after blowing away Bayern Munich.