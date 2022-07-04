Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape

A 29-year-old player was taken into custody following an allegation made to authorities earlier this week

A Premier League footballer was arrested in north London on suspicion of rape on Monday.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody after he was arrested in Barnet, as first reported by The Telegraph.

The individual in question cannot be named for legal reasons.

What has been said?

"On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her twenties was reported to police," read an official statement by the Metropolitan Police handed to BBC Sport. "It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

"On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."