Potter rules out fielding Chelsea youngsters 'for the sake of it' in Champions League dead rubber against Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed he won't field a starting line-up of youngsters on Wednesday against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The head coach suggested he wouldn't rest his squad in favour of youth players despite a congested fixture schedule and desire from prospects to taste European action.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think it's a time to use young players for the sake of it," Potter told reporters. "A lot of them have been impressive, I like the character and they've had a role in what we do here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues lost 4-1 to Brighton last weekend, and Potter may see Wednesday as a low-pressure opportunity to try out tactical tweaks with some of his best players. However, with a crunch Premier League clash coming up against Arsenal on Sunday, the Chelsea boss may have been expected to shuffle his pack for the dead rubber.

Carney Chukwuemeka, the 19-year-old signed from Aston Villa in the summer, would be a candidate to start if Potter does field an inexperienced team.

And Armando Broja, 21, would also love to get involved.

But Potter will be interested in washing away the taste of the Brighton loss as soon as possible, which could influence his choices.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After facing Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, the Blues have just three more matches before the mid-season World Cup break - starting with that aforementioned meeting with their London rivals.