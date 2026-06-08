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Book Portugal World Cup Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

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C. Ronaldo

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the most exciting sides on the planet in World Cup action

Soccer supporters are desperate to get a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the Selecao das Quinas crew in North America at the World Cup 2026 this summer. 

Portugal have been one of the shining lights on the international stage over the past decade or so. As well as winning the 2016 European Championship, they also were crowned UEFA Nations League champions in 2019 and 2025.

Are Portugal going to brush aside their group rivals with ease? You could be in the States to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

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What is Portugal's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixture (K.O time local)VenueTickets
Wednesday, June 17Portugal vs DR Congo (12pm)NRG Stadium (Houston)Tickets
Tuesday, June 23Portugal vs Uzbekistan (12pm)NRG Stadium (Houston)Tickets
Saturday, June 27Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm)Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)Tickets

How to buy Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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Portugal World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

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What to expect from Portugal at the World Cup

Though we can shut our eyes and put our fingers in our ears, we can’t block out the inevitable happening at some point over the next year or so. Cristiano Ronaldo will be retiring from the sport that has made him a legendary figure the world over.

Ronaldo, who amazingly made his Portuguese debut in 2003, once again set a sterling example for his teammates during the side’s successful World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. He topped the team’s scoring chart, finding the back of the net on five occasions, which took his international career tally to 143 goals.

It's no surprise that Portugal’s rise-up the FIFA rankings has coincided with CR7 arriving on the international scene. Prior to them qualifying for Korea/Japan 2002, they had only taken part in two World Cups over a 70-year span. Portugal are now major players on the world scene, involved in every World Cup since 2002 and memorably finishing 4th in 2006.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 39 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium (Houston)68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens)64,091 
 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)65,827 
 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)69,391 
 Lumen Field (Seattle)65,123

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have a number of opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Portugal, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. The various sales phases differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Eusebio famously netted nine times during the 1966 World Cup staged in England and he remains on top of the Portuguese all-time World Cup scorers’ list. However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored at five different World Cups, sits just one goal behind on eight and will be aiming to add to his tally this summer.

Having played at World Cups spanning 20 years, it’s no surprise that Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most Finals appearances (22) for his country.

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