Portugal vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Portugal will take on Uruguay in their second group match of the 2022 World Cup on Monday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will want to make it two wins out of two matches following their 3-2 triumph against Ghana in their tournament opener.
Uruguay had to make do with a goalless draw against South Korea in their first match of Group H. Nothing less than a win will do against Portugal as they seek to avoid a final matchday decider against Ghana.
Portugal, however, will be heavy favourites in the contest, with Fernando Santos' side gunning for a victory that would see them safely through to the last 16.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.
Portugal vs Uruguay date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|Date:
|November 28, 2022
|Kick-off:
|2:00pm ET / 7:00pm GMT / 9:00pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 29)
|Venue:
|Lusail Stadium
|Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV and STV, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.
In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports
|UK
|ITV1, STV
|ITVX, STV Player
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
Portugal squad & team news
Santos will be looking to name his strongest possible Portugal XI to ensure another victory in the group.
Rafael Leao came off the bench to score a goal against Ghana but Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix are set to continue in support of Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking third.
Portugal predicted XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Danilo, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Patrício, Costa, Sá
|Defenders
|Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Mendes, Silva, Dalot, Pepe, Guerreiro
|Midfielders
|Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha, Otavio
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Horta, Ramos, Silva
Uruguay squad & team news
Ronald Araujo will miss Uruguay's big game against Portugal due to a thigh injury. Diego Alonso should have the rest of his squad available for selection in what is set to be a much-anticipated clash between the two teams.
Uruguay predicted XI: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez
Position
Players
|Goalkeepers
|Muslera, Sosa, Rochet
|Defenders
|Gimenez, Godin, Araujo, Varela, Olivera, Vina, Coates, Caceres, Rodriguez.
|Midfielders
|Vecino, Bentancur, Cruz, Torreira, Valverde, Ugarte.
|Forwards
|Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez, Gomez, Torres, Cavani, Canobbio, Arrascaeta.
