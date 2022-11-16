Portugal vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Portugal vs Nigeria friendly match in the United Kingson, Unites States, India and more.

Portugal will take on Nigeria in a friendly fixture on Thursday as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will hope to pick up a win against the African team and head into the FIFA tournament with full confidence.

Nigeria, who missed out on a World Cup appearance for the first time since 2006, will want to register a good result and deliver a notable performance. They have had back-to-back defeats and will be heading into Thursday's fixture hoping to give the fans something to cheer for this year.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Portugal vs Nigeria date & kick-off time

Game: Portugal vs Nigeria Date: November 17, 2022 Kick-off: 1:45pm ET / 6:45pm GMT / 12:15 am IST (Nov 18) Venue: Jose Alvalade Stadium

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria on TV & live stream online

There is no broadcast of Portugal vs Nigeria in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US), fans can catch the game on TUDN and stream it on ESPN+.

There is no broadcast for Portugal's friendly match against Nigeria in India.

Country TV Channel Live Stream US N/A N/A US TUDN ESPN+ India N/A N/A

Portugal squad & team news

Fernando Santos will want to name a strong line-up as Portugal take on Nigeria in their only warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Fans will be hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo, but the attacker missed training on Wednesday due to a stomach bug.

There will be a strong battle for midfield places as Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes all vying for a spot in the centre of the park to impress the boss.

Portugal predicted XI: Sa; Dalot, Silva, Pereira, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Neves, Vitinha; Leao, Otavio, Ramos.

Position Players Goalkeepers Patrício, Costa, Sá Defenders Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Mendes, Silva, Dalot, Pepe, Guerreiro Midfielders Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha, Otavio Forwards Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Horta, Neto, Ramos, Silva

Nigeria squad and team news

The big news from the Nigeria camp is that in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss the game due to an injury. The only other injury concern for boss Jose Peseiro is Olisah Ndah.

Nigeria predicted XI: Uzoho; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Akpoguma; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Dennis, Onuachu