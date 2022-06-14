Porto 2022-23 new home kit: Price, how to buy & inspiration explained

The release is part of New Balance’s 'Unbreakable by Nature' campaign for FC Porto

After releasing the latest Athletic Bilbao jersey last week, New Balance has debuted another kit from its roster of clubs. The new FC Porto kit is a nod to the tradition of the club, with those classic blue and white stripes subtly updated for the new season.

The club’s colours were picked in 1909, in honour of the then-Portuguese flag, and have become one of Europe’s iconic kit designs in the 113 years since then. The only twist on the classic this year is the use of jacquard structures along the stripes. As well as giving the design an understated pattern, this technique also allows for extra ventilation. The home kit, complete with matching shorts and socks, will be worn alongside a bright yellow goalkeeper’s jersey.

Unveiling the kit, FC Porto captain Pepe paid tribute to the “super intense and passionate” fans of the club, saying, “There is always a great expectation about the new jersey. We know how important it is for the fans to see us honour our colours and our traditions.”

Porto 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

The FC Porto 2022-23 home kit will be released on June 28, however, you can already pre-order the kit from New Balance. Here's a look at the items available:

The New Balance FC Porto Home Short Sleeve Jersey is designed for comfort, with NB DRY moisture-wicking technology and integrated mesh fabric for all-day breathability. An athletic fit means it's ideal for dynamic movement, while also not being overly tight.

Get it from New Balance for £65.00 ($79.00)

Young fans can also show their support for FC Porto Home with the junior kit. The shirt offers all the features of the adult version with NB DRY moisture-wicking technology and integrated mesh fabric for breathability.

Get it from New Balance for £50.00 ($60.00)



The FC Porto 2022-23 home kit is available for pre-order from New Balance. Shop the entire collection here.

