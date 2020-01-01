'When Pogba was good, he was really good' - Ex-Man Utd ace Herrera says Frenchman was 'a pleasure to play with'

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has talked up the talents of a man he played alongside at Old Trafford for three full seasons

Former ace Ander Herrera has expressed his belief that Paul Pogba is capable of becoming the "best midfielder in the world", while also insisting the World Cup winner was "a pleasure to play with".

Herrera and Pogba regularly lined up together for United between 2016 and 2019, picking up three major trophies along the way, including the and League Cup.

The former ended up leaving Old Trafford when his final contract expired last summer, completing a free transfer to after five years in the Premier League.

Pogba has also been tipped to seek a move away from Manchester, after a turbulent 2019-20 season which has seen and emerge as potential suitors. The Frenchman has missed the majority of the campaign through injury, and it has been reported that United could decide to cash in on a prized asset when the transfer market reopens.

Herrera is not sure what the future holds for his old team-mate, but thinks he could still go onto help the Red Devils achieve "great things" alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

"I haven't spoken with him [Pogba] for a long time and I don't know what he wants to do," the Spaniard told ESPN. "It's true that every day in the papers we can read that he wants to leave, or Manchester United are going to sell him, but I don't really know what he wants to do.

"[Pogba] can be the best midfielder in the world. In terms of qualities, he has everything. I have never seen a midfielder who has all the qualities you can have. He can recover a lot of balls, he can head the ball, he can score goals, he can defend, he can attack, he's so strong and tall.

"It's true that since he came to the club he has some ups and downs, but when he was good, he was really good. Amazing. It was a pleasure to play with him.

"I think all the Manchester United fans want to see the best of Pogba. That can happen, and with Bruno Fernandes, I think Manchester United can do great things. and Man City are also doing great things. It's not easy but with Paul, Bruno, Marcus Rashford, they can."

PSG were crowned champions of for a third successive year at the end of April, with the LFP taking the decision to cancel the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Herrera will soon be handed the first league winners' medal of his career, but he wishes the final outcome could have been different so that the team were able to celebrate with the fans at Parc des Princes.

"A title is always a title," he said. "It's good at the end of your career to be able to say you have won these titles, but in your head, you want to know you won that title in that game against that team and celebrate with your fans. We haven't been able to do it [yet]. I wanted to celebrate with our fans and my teammates.

"I haven't won a league title since I was a professional, because in Manchester we had the possibility to win some trophies but not the Premier League, so I was looking forward to it, but we couldn't do it on the pitch."