Pogba & Neymar in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Messi plans also reportedly set

Having been two of the best players in the FIFA gaming franchise in recent years, Neymar and Paul Pogba will now be part of the Call of Duty universe.

Game releases on October 28

Nod to popular MW2 game from 2009

Neymar and Pogba included as playable characters

WHAT HAPPENED? The Call of Duty franchise remains one of the most popular around the world. Their latest release - Modern Warfare 2 - will bridge the gap between first-person shooter games and sports games. Two of the most well-known footballers on the planet - Neymar and Paul Pogba - are playable characters in the latest production of the Infinity Ward franchise, according to leaked screenshots.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Neymar and Pogba have been pictured - as you can see above - in the brand new game, they may not be the only footballers that players can use. Lionel Messi is reportedly also set to be added as a playable character which will send the football fans firing up Modern Warfare 2 crazy when he is eventually added into the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOOTBALLERS IN CALL OF DUTY? Until now, those three players are the only ones to have been leaked as part of the game. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that Infinity Ward won't add more of your favourite players as the game moves further into its cycle.