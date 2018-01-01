Pogba launches 'Pogmoji' in Instagram announcement

Paul Pogba's "big announcement" that had fans excited on Sunday was the launch of a new app called Pogmoji.

The Manchester United star had used his "caption this" tweet - posted on Tuesday after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the Reds - to tease the announcement that was scheduled for 7pm GMT.

Article continues below

Pogba's new app allows users to customize their photos.

Pogba was criticised for his post on Tuesday, most notably by Gary Neville who responded