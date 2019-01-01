Pogba hands Man Utd boost as midfielder returns to Red Devils squad against Watford

The World Cup winner could feature for the first time since September 30 following an ankle injury

midfielder Paul Pogba could make his first appearance since September after being named in the Red Devils squad to face on Sunday.

Having named him on the bench for the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful that the international will be able to hit the ground running.

"He looks very ready," the Norwegian told Sky Sports ahead of the game against the Hornets. "He's in good shape, he's feeling good and his ankle is feeling great now.

"Hopefully we can see the best of Paul in the next few months."

The 26-year-old has had a frustrating season because of injury troubles, having been sidelined for two spells with ankle troubles.

He has missed their last 10 league games, with this spell out beginning after a 1-1 draw with on September 30.

He was expected to return to training this week but suffered a setback due to illness, having attended his brother’s wedding in France on Friday, December 13.

“He's been off two days, which is not beneficial. It's probably set him back quite a bit,” Solskjaer lamented in the lead-up to the Watford match.

The Norwegian has been desperate to have him available, having commented earlier in the week: “It's games like the one, for example, when you are lacking that one creative pass or idea, that he’s missed. He has the quality not many midfielders in the world have, so it would be great to get him back.”

Although an often-criticised figure at Old Trafford, the World Cup winner has two assists in five appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, both coming in the 4-0 win over on the opening day of the season.

He returns at a time when they are in the midst of a revival of fortunes, having gone undefeated in six in all competitions and having climbed to eighth in the Premier League table.

Should results go their way on Sunday, they could finish up before Christmas just a single point outside the spots, with Chelsea currently occupying fourth position.

United’s form in Pogba’s absence has been mixed. Although they have won four Premier League matches, they have drawn as many games and have lost a couple.

In total, he has made 148 appearances for United, including 100 in the Premier League, scoring 31 goals and providing the same number of assists.

Meanwhile, he has 69 caps for France to his name, with 10 goals for his country.