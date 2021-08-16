'Pogba can do five or six assists in one game' - Fernandes expects even more from Man Utd team-mate

The Red Devils midfielder benefited from a four-assist showing by the France international against Leeds and claims he could smash records

Paul Pogba registered four assists for Manchester United in their 5-1 mauling of Leeds, but Bruno Fernandes claims the World Cup winner is capable of contributing "five or six in one game".

Nobody has scaled such record-breaking heights in the Premier League before, but the talented 28-year-old has laid down an early marker to the rest of the English top flight regarding his intentions for 2021-22.

Pogba was unplayable at times against Leeds, as he pulled the strings that allowed hat-trick hero Fernandes to run riot at Old Trafford, and there is the promise of more to come from a player that continues to star against a backdrop of intense speculation surrounding his future.

What has been said?

Fernandes told MUTV of an eye-catching display from Pogba on the opening weekend: "Amazing.

"He’s doing really well and he’s such a big player. Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

"I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game.

"Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that."

Will Pogba stay at Man Utd?

If the Red Devils can drag consistency out of Pogba, then he could have a big part to play in the club's quest to land major silverware this season.

Questions are, however, being asked of how long he will be sticking around at Old Trafford.

Pogba has entered the final 12 months of his current contract, with no extension agreed as yet with the £89 million ($123m) asset.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes the return of fans to previously empty stadiums will help to convince the enigmatic performer to stay put, with the United boss saying: "The last 18 months have been strange, the only interaction have been through media, you have watched the games on telly so to be reunited with the fans like Paul and Bruno is important, this is the real Man Utd, this is how I sold Man Utd to Edinson [Cavani], you can't leave after one season with no fans.

"Will it help persuade him? In short: yes."

