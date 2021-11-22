Pochettino would leave PSG for Man Utd tomorrow - Neville

Gary Neville thinks Mauricio Pochettino would leave Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United "tomorrow" if the opportunity was offered.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year tenure at Old Trafford came to an end on Sunday, with his assistant Michael Carrick taking the reins on a temporary basis while the club searches for an interim manager.

United will wait until next summer before appointing the Norwegian's permanent successor, but Goal has learned Pochettino is top of their list of candidates.

Neville believes the Argentine would turn his back on PSG in favour of a more stable 'type of model" with the Red Devils.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow," the former United captain told Sky Sports.

"He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project.

"At PSG you are on season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out'- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him."

Pochettino's credentials

Pochettino began his coaching career at Espanyol in 2009, and spent three years with the club before moving to the Premier League with Southampton.

He led the Saints to their highest top-flight finish in more than a decade in his one season at the helm, with Tottenham then snapping him up on a long-term deal.

Spurs quickly transformed into top four regulars under Pochettino and he also guided the team to their first-ever Champions League final, but he was dismissed after a poor start to the 2019-20 season.

Pochettino landed his next job with PSG in January and has delivered two trophies, with his side poised for more success as they sit top of the Ligue 1 table and on the brink of a place in the Champions League knockout stage.

