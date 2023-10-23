If he had rested Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo against Arsenal, Chelsea's owners would have "killed" him joked Mauricio Pochettino.

Fernandez and Caicedo return on Thursday

Start on Saturday against Arsenal

Pochettino explains decision to not rest duo

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfield pairing of Fernandez and Caicedo arrived back from international duty after playing for Argentina and Ecuador early on Wednesday morning. Pochettino acknowledged that easing the £222 million midfield combination back into the lineup would have been ideal but wasn't an option for Saturday's London derby.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s crazy for players to come back from South America on Wednesday and play on Saturday," Pochettino said [via The Standard]. "But if I say ‘OK, I’m going to give them a rest’ you will kill me, for sure if they don’t play - and the owner also!

"Today Caceido and Enzo arrived after two games in America and they were not fresh. But they are important players for us. It’s really tough to arrive like that. I hope now they can recover and train and in one week be at their best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Over the weekend, the Blues made their post-international break comeback with a nail-biting encounter at the Stamford Bridge. Mykhailo Mudryk's mishit cross and Cole Palmer's penalties gave Chelsea a two-goal lead, but Mikel Arteta's team fought back to tie the score. Declan Rice took advantage of Robert Sanchez's blunder to cut the lead in half before substitute Leandro Trossard scored to save a point and preserve their perfect Premier League record.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea missed out on European competitions this season and will therefore have the midweek off for their players to recuperate before they take on Brentford on Saturday, October 28.