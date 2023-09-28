Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino adamant that Carabao Cup win over Brighton 'must be' turning point for his struggling Blues

Mauricio Pochettino says that Wednesday's victory against Brighton needs to mark a turning point in Chelsea's season after a poor start.

Chelsea win 1-0

Jackson scores winner

Pochettino hopes for turnaround

WHAT HAPPENED? High-flying Brighton were defeated at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup by Nicolas Jackson's game-winning goal, giving Chelsea just their second victory overall this season. The Argentinian manager talked after the game about how the result must spark a fight in his players to turn their season around.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's really important for us to get the victory and that we're through to the next round after a few games where we didn't score or win," he told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

Pochettino was then asked if the result was a turning point for his side: "It should be, it must be. It's about time. Today there were many positive things. Today we saw the players fighting to give their best. It's about time."

The Chelsea boss also hailed Jackson after his goal: "It's important for offensive players to find the net. He really was really good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson's goal in the 50th minute of play marked the Blues' first since their 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon on August 30 in the previous round of the competition. Since then, they have been held without a goal in three straight Premier League games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino's Chelsea will next be in action when they take on Fulham on Monday, October 2 in an attempt to get their first Premier League win since Luton in August.