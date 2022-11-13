'My players want to kill me' - Conte calls for Spurs 'stability' after latest thrilling comeback victory vs Leeds

Antonio Conte joked that he was worried about his blood pressure after Tottenham snatched another late victory against Leeds on Saturday.

Spurs came from 3-2 down

Bentancur scored brace in final minutes

Conte joked late drama would kill him

WHAT HAPPENED? With less than ten minutes to go at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs found themselves 3-2 down. However, a late brace from Rodrigo Bentancur turned the game around for the home side to give them a crucial 4-3 win. After yet another dramatic victory, Conte joked that his players were trying to kill him, before calling for more stability in future games.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What a game, I said to my players that I understood that slowly, slowly they want to kill me with this type of game,” Conte said to talkSPORT. “In the last period I think they attempted a lot, for many, many games we were losing but we were good to come back.

“On my side, I think if you want to be competitive you have to try to have more stability. To have one game and concede three goals, it means you have to work a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's result came just two few weeks after Bentancur was the hero again at Bournemouth, with Spurs coming from 2-0 down to clinch a memorable win in the 92nd minute. Victory against Leeds cements Spurs' place in the top four before the international break for the World Cup, although Manchester United remain hot on their tail, only six points behind with two games in hand.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Bentancur's brace takes him to five goals in all competitions already this season, which is the best goal return of his career (previously two, with Juventus in 2018/19).

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs will be back in action after the World Cup break when they face Brentford in a London derby clash on Boxing Day.