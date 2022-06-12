Pirlo appointed Fatih Karagumruk boss as Italy icon makes Turkey move following Juventus failure

The Azzurri legend hasn't been in the dugout since being let go by the Old Lady, but will take to the sidelines once again

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo has been confirmed as the new manager of Fatih Karagumruk.

In signing up with the Turkish outfit, the 43-year-old is taking the next step in his coaching career, having been let go by Juventus in 2021.

He has been out of work since but is ready to return to the dugout and will look to improve on Karagumruk's surprise eighth-place finish in the 2021-22 Super Lig season.

What has been said about Pirlo's appointment?

Announcing the deal on Sunday, the club stated Pirlo has signed a one-year deal and will be presented on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “The world-famous footballer recently coached Juventus, one of the most important clubs in Europe.

"Having also had Champions League experience with Juventus, Pirlo signed the contract that made him a member of Karagumruk for one year, starting on 1 July.”

“Pirlo's press conference will be held on Tuesday, June 14, and the place and time will be announced later by our club. We welcome our coach and wish him success.”

📣Andrea Pirlo Karagümrük’te pic.twitter.com/p0etFDnxap — VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) June 12, 2022

What was Pirlo's record at Juventus?

Pirlo was thrown into the managerial deep end with Juve, having never coached a single team at the highest level.

However, the Italian boasts a decent win rate of 65% during his time at Allianz Stadium, notching 34 victories, 10 draws and eight losses.

Still, the Old Lady's run of consecutive Scudetto wins was halted at nine under Pirlo's watch, with Inter sealing their first title in ten years.

Having only been able to secure a top-four finish and having been dumped out of the Champions League by Porto, Pirlo was replaced by Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

