Phillips explains Manchester United transfer snub and reasons for £45m Man City move

The England international says a switch to Old Trafford was never an option for him despite interest being shown

Kalvin Phillips has explained why a move to Manchester United was never going to happen for him, with the Manchester City new boy happy to have ended up on the other side of the city.

A £45 million ($54m) transfer has taken the England international midfielder away from his roots at Leeds.

Those ties to Elland Road ensured any interest shown from Old Trafford was always going to be snubbed, with the 26-year-old opting to link up with the reigning Premier League champions.

Were Man Utd ever an option for Kalvin Phillips?

Quizzed on whether the Red Devils stood any chance of securing his signature, Phillips said: “Going to United? There was never any chance of me going there. You know my loyalty to Leeds. My family are all Leeds fans.

“I was honoured by Man Utd wanting me, one of the biggest teams in the world, but no, I had to stay loyal to Leeds and go to the other side of Manchester.”

Pressed on whether that is an unusual stance, Phillips added: “I don't know, it's just the way I am, the way I think and the way I'll always be.

“I want to be loyal to the people who've given me the biggest opportunity in the world. Leeds were the first team to sign me, I made sure that was one of the main things I'd do.”

Kalvin Phillips joins Man City in a £45m deal as Pep Guardiola continues his rebuild 🤑 pic.twitter.com/uVU4qBCsrE — GOAL (@goal) July 4, 2022

Why did Phillips choose to join Man City?

A man who helped England to the final of the European Championships last summer saw his first minutes for Man City in their pre-season opener against Club America, as he came off the bench in a 2-1 win.

Phillips said of his reasons for joining City: “It was the opportunity to be coached by Pep [Guardiola] even if it's just for a year or hopefully longer.

“I know he's a great manager and he'll elevate my game to a level I want to be at, and be involved in teams fighting for trophies.

“Also just be around players that make you a better player every single day. The opportunity I was given was one I couldn't turn down. Even if Pep's only here for one more year then it will hopefully be a good year.”