'We’ll be able to communicate' - Philipp Treu relishes eerie empty-stadium clash against Serbia as Germany eye Berlin decider

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Germany’s upcoming UEFA Nations League trip to Belgrade will carry an eerie, sterile atmosphere with no supporters allowed in the stands. While many players loathe the sterility of behind-closed-doors football, SC Freiburg full-back Philipp Treu insists Germany can turn an empty stadium to their advantage.

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Overcoming the silence in Belgrade

The atmosphere at the Stadion Rajko Mitic is traditionally one of the most intimidating in European football, but Germany will face a vastly different environment on Friday night. Due to a UEFA sanction following discriminatory incidents, the match will be played behind closed doors, though a limited number of children under 15 will be permitted to attend. Despite the lack of a vociferous home crowd, Treu believes the silence could offer a tactical silver lining for the visitors.

"It’s obviously a shame because every footballer wants to play in front of fans. But we experienced something similar during the pandemic, so we know what it’s like," explained Treu on DFB's official website. He noted that the quiet stadium might actually assist the team's coordination on the field. “One possible advantage is that we’ll be able to communicate even better on the pitch. But overall, the circumstances won’t make much difference to us."

Rising to the international challenge

For Treu, the journey into the national team setup has been a rewarding transition. Having already earned his debut, he has been able to serve as a guide for other newcomers like Derry Scherhant. Treu highlighted the welcoming nature of the squad, noting that the more experienced players have gone out of their way to ensure that the transition into Klopp’s high-intensity system is as seamless as possible for everyone involved.

"First of all, it’s an incredible honour just to be here. One thing that really helped me at the start was already knowing quite a few of the players, like Nico Schlotterbeck. Everyone made us feel really welcome, especially the more experienced players, who made an effort to get to know the newcomers. We owe the whole team a big thank you for making things so easy for us. It’s been great fun working with the lads. Having already spent two weeks with the squad myself, I was able to help Derry settle in," Treu added.

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Tactical growth under Jurgen Klopp

The tactical demands placed on full-backs in this current Germany era require a high level of versatility and offensive contribution. Treu credited his move to Freiburg as the catalyst for his inclusion, citing the increased freedom to attack as a key factor in his development. He remains eager to translate that club form onto the international stage by becoming more of a goal threat from the defensive flanks.

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Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

Regarding his role and communication with his teammates, Treu said: "I’m naturally a very open person and I’m already trying to lead by example. That’s something I’ve done at my previous clubs too. I like building relationships with the players around me, and as a full-back, I communicate a lot on the pitch. That worked really well against the Netherlands, particularly with Jonathan Tah. We were constantly communicating and giving each other instructions. That gives me confidence, and I think the other players have responded well to it."

Setting up a Berlin showdown

The stakes are high for Germany as they navigate the final fixtures of the Nations League group stage. Klopp’s side currently sits in a delicate position in Group A2, trailing both Greece and the Netherlands. A victory in Belgrade is considered essential to ensure that Monday’s fixture in Berlin serves as a genuine decider for progression. The squad remains focused on the task at hand, refusing to let the strange circumstances in Serbia distract them from their objective.

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"The group is still wide open. We’re going into the Serbia game determined to win so that we can set up a decider in Berlin. That’s our focus for now. We know it won’t be an easy game in Serbia, but we want to go there and get a positive result," Treu concluded.