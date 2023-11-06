He has a lot to prove! Ex-Inter Miami boss Phil Neville named head coach of MLS side Portland Timbers months after sacking

Despite being sacked in July by Inter Miami, the Portland Timbers have named Phil Neville as their new head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? After the sacking of former head coach Gio Savarese in August, the Timbers underwent a head coach search and announced the hiring of Neville on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's tenure with Inter Miami was rather unsuccessful, with the ex-Manchester United star garnering a measly 31 wins in 83 matches. Many have argued that Neville was never fit for the Miami job to begin with, and now, seeing him hired again within the league has social media in a firestorm.

The Englishman's time with the Herons was plagued by him not understanding the league, it's intricate rules and Neville's inability to accept responsibility for his team's performances; on two occasions he accused referee's of cheating while also blaming a loss on the opposition having 'luck.'

WHAT THEY SAID: “We are thrilled to welcome Phil Neville as the new head coach of the Portland Timbers, and we look forward to making Phil and his family feel at home in Portland,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy. “Phil’s character makes him the right person to lead this team forward as we continue to reshape the group with a goal of returning to sustained success. His leadership qualities, diverse experience as a coach, and ambition to evolve made him a terrific fit here with us in Portland.”

Neville said: “I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me. The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special. I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can’t wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city.”

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTLAND? The Timbers are set to undergo a transformative offseason under Neville after missing the MLS playoffs this season.