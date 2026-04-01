Phil Foden has serious cause for concern regarding his place in England’s World Cup squad

Phil Foden failed to make much of an impression for the England national team during the recent international break. Following the friendly matches against Uruguay and Japan, manager Thomas Tuchel noted that Foden is certainly not in top form, and that this could affect his place in the World Cup squad.

Foden is by no means assured of a starting place at Manchester City this season. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder was called up by Tuchel, who gave him the chance to start against both Uruguay and Japan.

Foden was deployed as the number 10 behind striker Dominic Solanke against Uruguay (1-1). Against Japan (0-1 defeat), he lined up behind Morgan Rogers. In neither match did the 49-time international manage to make his mark on the Three Lions’ play.

“He tried everything,” Tuchel replied when asked whether Foden had seized his opportunity. “I’d say he was excellent during the training camp, but yes, he’s struggling to show that on the pitch.”

"He clearly hasn’t had much playing time at City recently, but when he arrived at the training camp with a beaming smile, he was fantastic in training."

"I thought he would surprise us and play with the same energy and enthusiasm, but he’s struggling to fulfil his full potential."

Tuchel is then asked if he can take someone who plays little for his club, is not in top form and is not currently performing well for the national team. "Yes, I can," says the German. "The question is just whether we will do so. It’s not guaranteed that he’ll be coming along."

Foden now has around eight weeks left before Tuchel announces England’s World Cup squad. “I’m constantly learning,” the manager continues. “I learn from every training session – how the team works together, how the players respond to the game plan and how they adapt.”

“How quickly they can learn, how quickly they can adapt and how they can apply that on the pitch. Everything is a learning process. The most important thing now is that the players return to their clubs, finish the season well, and that we then have them at the training camp to prepare them properly and take it from there,” said Tuchel.