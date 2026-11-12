'I couldn't think of anyone better' - Peter Shilton pays classy tribute to Harry Kane as England captain prepares to break 36-year appearance record against Croatia

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Legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton has praised England captain Harry Kane as the Bayern Munich striker prepares to break his 36-year men's appearance record against Croatia. The forward will earn his 126th cap in Thursday's Nations League clash at Wembley after drawing level with the icon against Czechia last month.

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Legendary goalkeeper passes historic torch

Shilton originally claimed the benchmark with his 109th cap against Denmark in June 1989 to surpass Bobby Moore before reaching 125 appearances at the 1990 World Cup aged 40. After debuting in November 1970 aged 21, the two-time European Cup winner missed the 1974 and 1978 finals before making 17 tournament outings across 1982, 1986 and 1990. Kane will now eclipse that mark when he starts on Thursday night.

Wembley presentation awaits proud successor

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the landmark fixture, the 77-year-old hailed the striker taking his crown: "I've had the record for a long time so it's been the norm but records are there to be beaten. Really, I couldn't think of anyone better than Harry [to beat it] not only because of his football record but also the type of person that he is. He's been a great professional and has an impeccable CV."

Confirming he will attend the match in London, the former shot-stopper added: "I am going. I think I will be going on to the pitch to present him with something but I am not 100 per cent sure about that."

Asked how many caps the forward could reach and how it felt seeing his own career celebrated this week, Shilton noted: "He's just signed a new three-year deal with Bayern Munich and these days players seem to play for a lot longer. I don't know if it's due to the pitches being so immaculate and the fitness levels are kept at a very high level. He has obviously dedicated himself.

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"I congratulate Harry but it's been nice for people to recognize that I held the record who may not have done."

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Next matches ENG UEFA Nations League A 14:45 CRO

Captain reflects on career milestone

Addressing his pre-match press conference before leading the Three Lions out, Kane admitted the achievement ranks among his proudest moments: "It's definitely up there as the biggest [achievement].

"I think it showcases consistency at the highest level. Testament to all the dedication, the time people don't see that keeps me fit and healthy. This is one of the biggest milestones in my career."

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Quarter-final qualification rests on clash

Sitting second in Group C with nine points from four games, Thomas Tuchel's side only need a draw on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals. Victory would also keep England in contention to overhaul leaders Spain in Madrid on Sunday. Conversely, Slaven Bilic's third-placed Croatia have three points following three defeats, including October's 7-0 home loss to the Three Lions, and are battling Czechia to avoid relegation.